Singaporean who died in workplace accident at Rifle Range Road had new job, wedding plans in 2023

Mr Chow's sister, Ruth, told reporters that the family had scant details about the accident other than the fact that very heavy machinery fell on him.

Shortly after being informed by her mother that her brother had been in a serious accident, she got another call to say that he had died.

"We all didn't even get to say our last goodbyes," said Ms Chow, 33.

Their youngest brother, Mr Ethan Chow, 28, was in Genting with his wife when he heard the news and immediately flew back to Singapore.

He was emotional as he told reporters how he was prepared to be his brother's wingman when Mr Ely Chow was to propose to his girlfriend on Jan 2.

The couple was planning a wedding in 2023, and had got a Build-To-Order flat in Ghim Moh, near where the rest of the Chow family stays.

The family was close-knit and would meet often. Mr Ely Chow was staying with his parents and his siblings' families also had flats in the same block.

The day before the accident, on Boxing Day, Ms Chow said that Mr Ely Chow was baking cookies with her two daughters and they had lunch together. She didn't expect that to be the last time they saw him.

Ms Chow said that her brother had told her he had secured a "nicer job with a nicer pay" just days before the accident. She joked with him then that he should just take the rest of the year off.

"He's very dedicated to whatever he's doing, so of course I meant it as a joke, I knew that he wouldn't go and (take time off)," she said.

Mr Ely Chow had a diploma in veterinary technology and then studied marine studies and aquaculture at the University of Tasmania. Before this part-time job, he had also worked at the National Parks Board and a fish farm.