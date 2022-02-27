Singaporean among 12 people evacuated from Ukraine: Malaysia foreign ministry

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was among a group of 12 people who have been evacuated from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The group, which was also made up of nine Malaysians and two Ukrainian dependants, arrived at the border of Ukraine and Poland on Sunday (Feb 27) at 5.45am, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Facebook post.

They were led by Ms Fadhilah Daud, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Malaysian Embassy in Ukraine.

“The convoy was received by two officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Poland,” the foreign ministry said. The ministry, otherwise known as Wisma Putra, added that all evacuees and accompanying officials will be heading to Poland’s capital, Warsaw.

“Wisma Putra is in constant contact with officials of the embassies on their location, safety as well as of the accompanying convoy,” it added.

The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that it is “grateful” to Malaysia's foreign ministry for assisting the Singaporean to evacuate from Kyiv under difficult circumstances.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed!” it added.

It said that the situation in Ukraine remains “deeply concerning”.

“Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.”