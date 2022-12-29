Singaporean hospitalised for brain bleed during South Korea holiday, warns travellers to buy insurance

SINGAPORE: What was meant to be their first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic struck turned into a nightmare for Madam Raha Rahmat and her teenage daughter, when the older woman collapsed on their first night in South Korea.

The 48-year-old single mother was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, or bleeding in her brain.

To make matters worse, the family had not bought travel insurance.

Knowing they would have to shell out thousands of dollars for her hospital fees and emergency medical evacuation to Singapore, Raha’s 18-year-old daughter, Ms Nur Amiliya Arba’a, found herself at her wit’s end.

Speaking to CNA over the phone from Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital in Seoul, the mother-and-daughter pair said they skipped getting travel insurance simply because they did not think it was important.

“I didn’t expect that such a terrible thing would happen,” Mdm Raha added.

It was also a hastily planned trip, with Ms Amiliya — a big fan of Korean culture — coming up with the idea in October.

The pair, along with Ms Amiliya’s aunt and cousin, booked their trip for Dec 5 to 14. Everyone save for her cousin extended their time in Seoul to help Mdm Raha when she fell ill.

Ms Amiliya ultimately turned to fundraising platform GIVE.asia to pay the hospital bill. Mdm Raha, a contract worker, was unemployed after her most recent contract ended before they went on their trip.

Within a week, Ms Amiliya successfully raised about S$37,000 — slightly more than her initial goal of S$35,000 to cover the hospital and medical evacuation fees.

The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student and her mother returned to Singapore on Christmas Eve on separate flights. Mdm Raha was subsequently admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.