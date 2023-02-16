Ix Shen, back in Singapore, shares Ukraine experience and urges national resilience

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Ix Shen was based in Ukraine's capital Kyiv when Russia invaded the country almost a year ago.

A couple of weeks later, he and his Ukrainian wife crossed the border into Poland, but they did not stay there long.

They joined a group of volunteers who provided humanitarian aid from Poland and returned to Ukraine about a month later to stay. There, they helped by distributing supplies, Mr Shen said.

On Wednesday (Feb 15), Mr Shen, who is back in Singapore for a few months, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight what made him go back to Ukraine during a time of war.

“I felt I had to,” he said.

“When we decided to evacuate from Ukraine, we received help from strangers along the entire route … Everybody helped us with no reservation.”