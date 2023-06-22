Singaporean missing after falling off ship in US waters; search efforts suspended after 15 hours

SINGAPORE: A 15-hour search for a Singaporean man who fell from a ship into US waters was suspended on Wednesday night (Jun 21).

Mr Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid was reported missing on Tuesday night after he fell overboard a bulk carrier vessel 22km off the coast of Point Conception, California, according to the US Coast Guard, who did not name him.

Mr Furqan, aged 25, was taking part in a qualification exercise to become a junior deck officer and was "filled with hope and excitement", wrote his friend Muhammad Fariz on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

"I come before you today with a heavy heart, seeking your support and prayers for a dear friend who is currently lost at sea," said Mr Fariz.

"The search and rescue efforts are in full swing, but the vastness of the ocean has made the task arduous and complex."

Mr Furqan's sister Nur Afifah Mohamed Rashid also asked her followers on social media to pray for his wellbeing, Berita Mediacorp reported.

The US Coast Guard suspended search and rescue efforts on Wednesday, according to Californian news outlet KSBY.

"The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person," said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose, who coordinated rescue operations.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this crewmember's friends and family."

The rescue efforts covered more than 200 sq nautical miles and involved a Coast Guard helicopter and a ship along with small boat crew.

CNA has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for comment.