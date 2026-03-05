Singaporean students in Middle East safe, minimal disruption to studies amid conflict in region: Faishal Ibrahim
Authorities are also monitoring the situation closely and providing the students the "necessary guidance and support on the ground".
SINGAPORE: Singapore students studying in the Middle East are safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies, said Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Thursday (Mar 5).
Assoc Prof Faishal spoke with more than 40 Singaporean students who are pursuing their studies in countries like Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to "check on their welfare, safety and well-being", amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
"I am relieved that our students are safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies," he said in his Facebook post, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) adding that the call with the students took place on Wednesday night.
The students shared their concerns, but also their resilience amid the uncertainty, Assoc Prof Faishal said.
"I was reassured to hear that they are keeping safe and continuing to focus on their studies.
"I assured them that their safety, welfare and well-being remain our priority, and we stand ready to assist where needed," he added.
"Let us continue to pray for the safety of all Singaporeans affected by the conflict.
"At home, let us remain calm and united, and safeguard the peace and harmony we cherish," Assoc Prof Faishal said.
The conflict in the region broke out after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iranian cities on Feb 28.
The acting minister for Muslim Affairs added that developments in the region are being monitored very closely and "with heavy hearts".
MUIS' student liaison officers in the region are working with the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) overseas missions and are in regular contact with Singaporean students to provide the necessary guidance and support on the ground.
Students who need support may also contact the liaison officers or reach out to MUIS for assistance.
MUIS, in a Facebook post on Thursday, acknowledged that having "loved ones far from home during uncertain times can be worrying for families in Singapore".
The religious council remains in close contact with the students and will continue to support them and stay attentive to their well-being, it said.
Assoc Prof Faishal also encouraged students to keep their families regularly updated, stay in close contact with authorities, follow the latest travel advisories, stay vigilant and take every precaution to remain safe.
MFA has also sent out surveys to check on Singaporeans’ need for assistance in returning home, and Assoc Prof Faishal urged all students to respond to the MFA survey indicating their intent to leave the region "promptly", or contact MFA directly, if they require consular assistance.
The ministry and its overseas missions in the Middle East were conducting a survey to gauge the interest of Singaporeans in the region who may require assistance to return home, amid ongoing airport closures in parts of the region.
The survey is to assess interest in assisted departures and is not a confirmation that evacuation operations will be mounted, said MFA on Mar 3.