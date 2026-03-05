Singaporean students in Middle East safe, minimal disruption to studies amid conflict in region: Faishal Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Singapore students studying in the Middle East are safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies, said Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Thursday (Mar 5).

Assoc Prof Faishal spoke with more than 40 Singaporean students who are pursuing their studies in countries like Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to "check on their welfare, safety and well-being", amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

"I am relieved that our students are safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies," he said in his Facebook post, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) adding that the call with the students took place on Wednesday night.

The students shared their concerns, but also their resilience amid the uncertainty, Assoc Prof Faishal said.

"I was reassured to hear that they are keeping safe and continuing to focus on their studies.

"I assured them that their safety, welfare and well-being remain our priority, and we stand ready to assist where needed," he added.