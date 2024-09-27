More citizens see Singapore as a full democracy, but also with 'minor problems': Asian Barometer Survey

SINGAPORE: A survey on political attitudes in the Asia-Pacific region found that more Singaporeans saw the country as a full democracy in 2023 compared to 2020.

Full democracies are nations in which basic freedoms and liberties are respected, with few problems in how democracy functions.

Results from the latest Asian Barometer Survey on democracy, governance and development, conducted by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), were released on Friday (Sep 27).

The survey, which was conducted between September and November 2023, gathered responses from 1,003 Singapore citizens aged 21 and above.

In a press release summarising the survey's findings, IPS noted that democracy as a political system is "increasingly being viewed as suitable" for Singapore.

The Asian Barometer surveys since 2006 have shown that most citizens think Singapore is a democracy, but with "minor problems".

In 2023, 12.4 per cent said Singapore was a full democracy, compared to the 9.2 per cent in 2020.

Across the surveys conducted from 2010 to 2023, mean scores for each wave showed that respondents rated Singapore as being more democratic in 2023 compared to 10 years ago.

Waves refer to distinct periods of time in which survey answers are collected from respondents.

IPS also conducted further analysis on factors influencing respondents' impressions of democracy in Singapore in the past as compared to the present.

Respondents with lower educational qualifications, such as those with technical or secondary education, were more likely to think that Singapore was less democratic in 2023, IPS found.

Meanwhile, those aged 35 and above were more likely to think there had been no change in the state of democracy.

Respondents who believed there was an equal distribution of power and resources in Singapore's political system – one of the predictor or independent variables used in the analysis – were also more likely to think that there had been no change in the state of democracy between the past and last year.