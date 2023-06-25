Singaporeans advised to defer all non-essential travel to Russia: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Jun 25).

This is in view of the "unstable security situation in southern Russia which may spread to other parts of the country", added the ministry.

An "anti-terrorist operation regime" was still in force in Moscow on Sunday, a day after mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital.

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who led the rebellion will be sent to Belarus after mediation by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The chief of the rebel Wagner mercenary force will go to Belarus and will not face charges after calling off his troops' advance on Moscow, the Russian government said.

The feud between Prigozhin and Russia's military brass came to a violent head in the past day, with his forces capturing a key army headquarters in southern Russia on Saturday and then heading north to threaten the capital.

The anti-terrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Prigozhin's forces appeared to advance on the capital, with authorities asking residents to limit travel.