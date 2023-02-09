Singaporeans flood donation centre with supplies in outpouring of support for Türkiye-Syria quake victims

SINGAPORE: At an industrial building in the MacPherson area on Thursday (Feb 9), members of the public steadily turned up with winter clothing, blankets, diapers, baby food, sanitary products and other supplies in tow.

Some started to help collect and sort through the items, which soon occupied the building entrance. Many also arrived in cars with boxes of supplies - all for the victims of the deadly earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Monday.

The quakes have claimed more than 17,000 lives so far, surpassing the death toll from a similar earthquake in 1999. Thousands more are still feared to be injured and trapped under the rubble.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by freezing temperatures and the destruction of transport routes.