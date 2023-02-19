Singaporeans chip in to help victims of Türkiye-Syria earthquake

The 33-year-old PhD student decided to set aside his studies for a while and help.

He and his friend drove 17 hours from Istanbul to Antakya, mainly because there were no flights at the time.

“It was totally like a war-torn city,” Mr Nuzulul said, recalling his first impression upon reaching Antakya, one of the worst-hit areas of the quake.

“Imagine you’re walking down Orchard Road (in Singapore), and you see bodies everywhere (and) collapsed buildings. The morale then was very low. It was the sixth day after the quakes."

But Mr Nuzulul kept his emotions in check and focused on the task ahead.

He soon realised that much of the aid supplies were stuck in the city centres, and many residents were no longer living there.

CHANNELLING AID

Reaching victims beyond the city centre was another problem as the roads have been destroyed, and transportation was lacking.

“So I thought that since we have a vehicle, why don't we take all these items, this aid, in the city centre to the villages? We managed to do a maximum of three trips per day, but that's the best we could do,” he said.

Mr Nuzulul recalled witnessing the warmth of the Turkish communities during his five-day volunteer trip.