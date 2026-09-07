Singaporeans in Indonesia advised to e-register with MFA amid Anak Krakatau eruption
The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said the situation remains “fluid”, with further disruptions to flight operations possible.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on Monday (Sep 7) advised Singaporeans in Indonesia to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they have not already done so, amid disruptions caused by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau.
The volcano has been erupting since Friday, with volcanic ash affecting parts of Indonesia and disrupting flight operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and other airports.
In a Facebook post, the embassy said the situation remained “fluid” and that further disruptions to flight operations could occur.
"Singaporeans in Indonesia are advised to prioritise their safety, minimise outdoor activities and remain indoors where possible, monitor local news and official Indonesian government sources for the latest developments, and follow the advice of the local authorities," the embassy added.
For those whose travel plans are affected, the embassy advised contacting their airline for updates on cancellations, delays and alternative arrangements, noting that flight operations could change at short notice.
It also advised travellers to contact their travel insurance providers to understand their coverage and options for assistance or claims arising from the disruption.
Singaporeans in Indonesia were also advised to continue monitoring updates from authorities, including the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, and to make appropriate arrangements with their airlines and travel providers.
More than 270,000 people have been affected by delays, diversions or cancellations involving 2,300 flights, according to Indonesia's transport ministry on Monday. Singapore Airlines and Scoot were among the carriers that cancelled flights between Singapore and Jakarta.