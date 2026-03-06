Relief and uncertainty for Singaporeans in the Middle East as repatriation flights beckon

SINGAPORE: The announcement that Singapore would soon operate repatriation flights out of the Middle East has brought relief to many Singaporeans in the region, even as some choose to remain for now.

Most Singaporeans CNA spoke to said they felt safe, but many had already planned to return home for Hari Raya, and worried that waiting could mean getting caught out if the situation deteriorated.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang announced on Thursday (Mar 5) that Singapore will operate repatriation flights out of Muscat, Oman, on Saturday and Sunday, as the war in Iran escalates.

Mr Ahmad Shafiq, a senior production manager based in Dubai, was among those who registered interest in the flight. When CNA spoke to him, he had received a second email to submit payment and personal details, though a confirmation had yet to come through.

“I was kind of relieved because I've been looking for options to get out of the UAE, in case things escalate,” he said.

He plans to report to a designated meeting point at 7am on Friday, before making a seven-hour overland journey from Dubai to Muscat with his wife via transport arranged by the ministry.

“Travelling is not an issue, even with the fear or maybe the anxiety that you might get hit. But you might get hit anywhere, even if you're in a building, or you're on a road,” he said.

“But typically, if you are a moving target, it's harder for you to get hit … So I'm not worried about the overland transfer.”

For Singaporeans stranded in Bahrain and Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will arrange assisted overland trips by bus to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where commercial flights remain available.

In Riyadh, the situation has remained relatively calm, said Mr Nadhir Hassan, 37, who has worked in a bank there for five years.

Though MFA has not confirmed repatriation flights out of Saudi Arabia, the embassy has sent an email to gauge interest, and Mr Hassan has put his name forward.

He had planned to fly home for Hari Raya, but his original flight was cancelled and alternatives were scarce and expensive.

“There were flights, but to India, to Bangladesh and to Sri Lanka, but then those flights are fully packed, and it's just too expensive ... So we were stuck,” he said.