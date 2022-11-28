Ex-flight attendant among Singaporeans working in roles related to World Cup in Qatar

DOHA: Singaporean Christine Goh used to don the burgundy colours of Qatar Airways - a dream job that gave her the opportunity to work overseas and explore different cultures.

But like many others in the industry, the former senior flight attendant lost her job when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Determined to stay in Qatar, Ms Goh managed to secure a job as a translator with a technology firm, but found it difficult to tell her family about her new role.

“I was slightly jaded because I was passionate about my flying job. It was a very tough period,” Ms Goh said.

“I actually kept it from my parents for six months before I eventually decided to tell them, saying I've found a job in Qatar after I was made redundant due to COVID.”

A PART OF FOOTBALL’S BIGGEST SHOW

Today, Ms Goh is involved in the FIFA World Cup tournament’s security operations, after landing a business development role with a firm managing some security aspects of the event.

Her job involves boosting resources at airports, training grounds and hotels.

