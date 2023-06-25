Singaporeans in Russia advised to stay indoors amid 'unstable' security situation

SINGAPORE: The Singapore embassy in Moscow on Saturday (Jun 24) advised Singaporeans in Russia to remain indoors amid an "unstable" security situation.

Fighters from the Wagner mercenary force captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

"In response, the Russian government has blocked roads to Moscow and tightened security," said the embassy.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin branded Wagner as "traitors" and vowed to crush the mutiny.

Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced a counter-terrorist regime in Moscow and in the surrounding regions from Saturday, while the capital's mayor cancelled mass events in the city.

After surging to within 200km of Moscow, the mutinous mercenaries eventually agreed to turn back to avoid bloodshed, their leader and former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

"In light of these developments, the Singapore Embassy advises all Singaporeans in Russia to remain indoors until the situation is clearer," said the Singapore embassy in Moscow.

"Where possible, please avoid inter-state travel for the time being.

"We also reiterate our earlier travel advisory of 25 October 2022 for Singaporeans to defer all travel to Russia’s Krasnodar Territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov," it added.