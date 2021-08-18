Singaporeans strongly advised against travelling to, remaining in Afghanistan: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Aug 18).

This is in light of the "volatile security situation" in the country, said MFA in a statement.

"Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan. We urge all relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country," said the ministry.

Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with MFA immediately if they have not done so, it added.

Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855 or mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg.