Singapore

Singaporeans strongly advised against travelling to, remaining in Afghanistan: MFA
Taliban fighters patrol the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug 18, 2021. (Photo: AP/Rahmat Gul)

18 Aug 2021 05:33PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 05:33PM)
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Aug 18). 

This is in light of the "volatile security situation" in the country, said MFA in a statement. 

"Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan. We urge all relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country," said the ministry. 

Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with MFA immediately if they have not done so, it added. 

Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855 or mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg.

The Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday, crowning the group's astonishing comeback after being ousted in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

The Taliban have offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights in a "different" rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago.

Nevertheless, Afghans and foreigners continued to flee the country, with US and other nations stepping up evacuation airlifts from Kabul airport.

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Source: CNA/Reuters/ad

