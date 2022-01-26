Singaporeans strongly advised against travelling to Ukraine amid escalating tensions: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to Ukraine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Jan 26).

This is in light of the "escalating tensions and evolving situation with regard to Ukraine and its surrounding region", said MFA in a statement.

The ministry also strongly advised Singaporeans in Ukraine to remain vigilant and monitor the local news closely.

They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety, and eRegister with MFA immediately if they have not done so, it said.

Singapore has no diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

Singaporeans in Ukraine who require consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/ 6379 8855.