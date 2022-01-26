Singaporeans strongly advised against travelling to Ukraine amid escalating tensions: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to Ukraine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Jan 26).
This is in light of the "escalating tensions and evolving situation with regard to Ukraine and its surrounding region", said MFA in a statement.
The ministry also strongly advised Singaporeans in Ukraine to remain vigilant and monitor the local news closely.
They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety, and eRegister with MFA immediately if they have not done so, it said.
Singapore has no diplomatic presence in Ukraine.
Singaporeans in Ukraine who require consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/ 6379 8855.
Tensions have been on the rise for months after Russia moved tens of thousands of troops to its borders with Ukraine.
Western states say Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014. But the Kremlin denies planning an invasion, with its state TV playing down Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
On Monday, the US military put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice.
The announcement came the same day NATO said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. It could also send additional troops to its south-east flank, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has said he would consider adding direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin to a raft of measures being drawn up, including restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment in the artificial intelligence, quantum computing and aerospace sectors.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed the threat, saying sanctions would be "heavier than anything we've ever done".