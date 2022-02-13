Singaporeans in Ukraine advised to leave as soon as possible: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (Feb 13) night.

"Tensions have continued to heighten in Ukraine and the surrounding region," MFA said in a statement.

"In view of the current situation, Singaporeans in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible via commercial means while it is still possible to do so."

Singapore does not have a diplomatic mission in Ukraine and there is "no guarantee" that MFA will be in a position to help Singaporeans leave the country if conflict occurs, the ministry added.

Those still in Ukraine should register with MFA immediately if they have not done so, it added.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

There have been fears of an invasion by Russia, which has stationed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine.

The United States said on Friday that an invasion could start at any moment, although Russia denies such talk.

The US and other Western governments have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and Washington on Saturday said it was ordering most of its Kyiv embassy staff to do so.