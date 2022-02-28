At least 9 Singaporeans still in Ukraine; MFA exploring options for them to leave ‘if the situation permits’

SINGAPORE: At least nine Singaporeans are currently in Ukraine and spread out across several cities, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is in touch with eight of them and is “aware” of at least one other Singaporean whom it has been trying to contact, he added.

“Singaporeans' safety remains our priority concern and MFA has been in contact with them and we will assist them whenever, and however, possible,” Dr Balakrishnan said in a ministerial statement on the situation in Ukraine.

“We are also exploring options for them to leave the country if the situation permits.”

In the meantime, he urged Singaporeans in Ukraine to seek shelter, be vigilant and heed the advice from authorities. Those who have not registered with MFA should immediately do so, he added.

In the lead up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dr Balakrishnan noted that MFA had issued two travel advisories advising Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave “as soon as possible by commercial means while it was still possible to do so”. The first was on Jan 26 and the second on Feb 13.