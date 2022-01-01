SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption extended by an hour after users report technical issues

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) extended online bookings for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) until 1am on Saturday (Jan 1) after a surge in last-minute bookings resulted in technical difficulties for some users.

The vouchers were originally redeemable online only until 11.59pm on Friday night.

However, users reported issues accessing the websites for Klook, GlobalTix and ChangiRecommends, as well as for Traveloka and Trip.com prior to the deadline.

In a Facebook comment at 11.58pm, STB said it had “put in place additional resources and technical support” in anticipation of the high volume of calls and last minute online transactions.

“Nevertheless, the late rush to make online bookings resulted in some users experiencing technical difficulties, which we are addressing as quickly as possible,” it said.

“To give users more time, the deadline for online bookings has been extended to 1am.”