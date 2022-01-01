Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption extended by an hour after users report technical issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption extended by an hour after users report technical issues

SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption extended by an hour after users report technical issues

A file photos showing a physical redemption counter for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Tourism Board)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
01 Jan 2022 09:15AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 09:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) extended online bookings for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) until 1am on Saturday (Jan 1) after a surge in last-minute bookings resulted in technical difficulties for some users.

The vouchers were originally redeemable online only until 11.59pm on Friday night.

However, users reported issues accessing the websites for Klook, GlobalTix and ChangiRecommends, as well as for Traveloka and Trip.com prior to the deadline.

In a Facebook comment at 11.58pm, STB said it had “put in place additional resources and technical support” in anticipation of the high volume of calls and last minute online transactions.

“Nevertheless, the late rush to make online bookings resulted in some users experiencing technical difficulties, which we are addressing as quickly as possible,” it said.

“To give users more time, the deadline for online bookings has been extended to 1am.”

Related:

Members of the public were also able to redeem the vouchers at select community clubs or centres (CCs) and residents’ committee centres (RCs) until 6pm on Friday.

In an earlier post, the board said its physical counters and authorised booking partners have been “experiencing a high volume of traffic” ahead of the redemption deadline.

In November, STB extended the deadline for visits using SRV to Mar 31, but bookings had to be made by Dec 31.

The voucher scheme, which was launched to boost the tourism sector amid COVID-19, was initially slated to expire at the end of June 2021.

Source: CNA/ga

Related Topics

STB SingapoRediscovers tourism

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us