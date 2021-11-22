Validity of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers extended to end-March, bookings must be made by Dec 31

SINGAPORE: The deadline for visits using SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) has been extended to Mar 31, 2022, but bookings must be made by Dec 31.

Announcing this on Monday (Nov 22), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said: "We understand that some Singaporeans may not have been able to use their SRVs due to reduced group sizes and capacity limits at tourism establishments.

"This extension allows Singaporeans more time to enjoy their SRV experiences."

This follows a previous extension to Dec 31.

The voucher scheme, which was launched to boost the tourism sector amid COVID-19, was initially slated to expire at the end of June.

Every Singaporean aged 18 and above had received S$100 worth of tourism vouchers, which can be used on staycations, attraction tickets and tours.

STB said that from Monday, more booking slots will be added by the five authorised booking partners viz, Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com.

"We strongly encourage Singaporeans to plan ahead and book their experiences early, especially for the upcoming festive season and school holidays in December and March," said the agency.

Those who need help to make bookings can visit physical SRV counters across Singapore before Dec 31. They must bring their original identification documents.

From Jan 1, 2022, the authorised booking partners will no longer accept tourism bookings made using the vouchers, said STB, adding that all physical counters will be closed.