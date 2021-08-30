SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can now be redeemed using NRIC and other identification documents

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens can now use their original identification documents - NRIC, National Service identification document or Singapore passport - to redeem their digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

This can be done at 34 community centres and residents’ committee centres, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Monday (Aug 30).

"This new method complements the existing SingPass verification process and makes it easier for citizens who are unable to access their SingPass," STB added in its news release.

The move came after a review of the redemption process with authorised booking partners and feedback from citizens on how to improve the scheme.

STB said that it will also work with the People’s Association to organise special pop-up booths at other community centres and residents’ committee centres, to make it easier for people to book activities and tours.

Further details on these pop-up booths will be shared later.

As of Aug 1, over a million adult citizens have used their vouchers at least once. This amounted to more than 1.4 million transactions, involving over S$168 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings.

HERE’S HOW TO REDEEM

Bring your own original identification document to one of the 34 locations and seek assistance from an authorised ambassador.

Scan your identification document to get a personal voucher code.

Staff from the authorised booking partner will use the code to help you book your preferred activities.

VOUCHER COLLECTION POINTS

Singapore citizens may use their identification documents to redeem their SingapoRediscovers vouchers at these locations: