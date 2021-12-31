'Extremely frustrating': Users report being unable to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers in last-minute dash

SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans attempting to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) before the deadline on Friday (Dec 31) reported issues with making their transactions on the official website as well as with the authorised booking partners.

As the online redemption was due to close at 11.59pm, access to Klook, GlobalTix, ChangiRecommends became intermittent, while similar issues were also reported for Traveloka and Trip.com.

"Generated the code but Klook and Trip.com website down, showing unable to validate, SRV code expired and now just keep getting 500 server error when trying to access," Facebook user Kaoxing Goh commented on a post by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Another Facebook user, EStella Chan Xiang Ting, said she was experiencing server issues on the booking partners' websites as well as websites of tourist attractions such as Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

"If the deadline is Dec 31, shouldn’t the servers be up and running and not going through maintenance? I have been trying to book for the last four hours, and after a painful wait for each page to load, the payment can’t get through. This is extremely frustrating," added EStella.