'Extremely frustrating': Users report being unable to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers in last-minute dash
Singapore

Screengrabs of error notifications on the SingapoRediscovers and GlobalTix websites.

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
31 Dec 2021 11:48PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:48PM)
SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans attempting to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) before the deadline on Friday (Dec 31) reported issues with making their transactions on the official website as well as with the authorised booking partners.

As the online redemption was due to close at 11.59pm, access to Klook, GlobalTix, ChangiRecommends became intermittent, while similar issues were also reported for Traveloka and Trip.com.

"Generated the code but Klook and Trip.com website down, showing unable to validate, SRV code expired and now just keep getting 500 server error when trying to access," Facebook user Kaoxing Goh commented on a post by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Another Facebook user, EStella Chan Xiang Ting, said she was experiencing server issues on the booking partners' websites as well as websites of tourist attractions such as Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

"If the deadline is Dec 31, shouldn’t the servers be up and running and not going through maintenance? I have been trying to book for the last four hours, and after a painful wait for each page to load, the payment can’t get through. This is extremely frustrating," added EStella.

STB on Thursday said the physical counters for vouchers' collection as well as its authorised booking partners "have been experiencing a high volume of traffic".

"To help users redeem their Vouchers in time, we are doing our best during this period," it said in its Facebook post.

STB in November extended the deadline for visits using SRV to Mar 31, 2022, with bookings to be made by Dec 31.

CNA has contacted STB and the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking partners for more information.

Source: CNA/jt

