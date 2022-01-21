About 1.9 million Singaporeans redeemed SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: STB

SINGAPORE: About 1.9 million Singaporeans, or about two-thirds of the total eligible population, used their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) at least once before the scheme ended on Dec 31 last year.

About 2.6 million transactions were recorded, amounting to S$300 million, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Friday (Jan 20). This comprises about S$180 million in vouchers and about S$120 million in out-of-pocket payments.

“The SRV scheme provided much-needed support for our local tourism businesses during this challenging time,” STB said in its media release.

“Both big and smaller merchants across the three core tourism industries have seen uplifts in their revenue since the launch of the SRV scheme in December 2020.”

The vouchers also had a “multiplier effect”, which resulted in additional spending at tourism and related businesses, it added.

Some smaller merchants, including tours, were fully booked in advance.

“There was an uptick in bookings for tours, with robust bookings during the school holidays,” it said.

In November, STB extended the deadline for visits using the vouchers to Mar 31, but bookings had to be made by Dec 31.

Eventually, the deadline for online bookings were further extended by an hour on Jan 1 after a surge in last-minute bookings resulted in technical difficulties for some users.