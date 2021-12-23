Singapore's core inflation up 1.6% in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation in November rose to 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, up from the 1.5 per cent reported in October, official data released on Thursday (Dec 23) showed.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport costs. These items are excluded as they tend to be significantly influenced by supply-side administrative policies and are volatile, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The increase in core inflation primarily reflected an increase in services inflation, said MAS and MTI in a joint release.

The headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, jumped to 3.8 per cent year-on-year in November - compared with 3.2 per cent in the previous month.

"The uptick was driven by stronger private transport inflation, in addition to higher core inflation," said the authorities.

Private transport inflation rose 17.9 per cent in November, up from 14.3 per cent in October, on the back of a larger increase in car prices.

Electricity and gas costs saw a larger increase, from 7.8 per cent in October to 10 per cent in November, primarily due to a decline in the number of households on standard price plans for electricity.

The exit of retailers under the Open Electricity Market (OEM) led to affected household accounts being transferred to SP Group.

“As standard price plans provided by retailers under the OEM are generally priced lower than the regulated tariff charged by SP Group, the decline in the number of households on OEM standard price 3plans contributed to the steeper increase in electricity costs,” MAS and MTI said.