Singapore’s crime up by more than 11% in first half of 2021, due to uptick in scam cases

SINGAPORE: Crime rose in Singapore in the first half of this year with 19,444 cases reported, a jump of 11.2 per cent year-on-year.

The increase was largely fuelled by a rise in scam cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In a news release on Monday (Aug 30), the SPF said that such cases rose by 16 per cent to 8,403 between January and June, compared to 7,247 in the same period last year.

Despite this, SPF said the increase was "noticeably" lower compared to the same period in previous years, which ranged between 19.5 per cent and 108.8 per cent from 2018 to 2020.

There were also more cases involving outrage of modesty and voyeurism, partly due to a lower number of cases recorded during the "circuit breaker" last year.

“The number of (outrage of modesty cases) occurring within the public transport system, including public transportation nodes and on public transport, remains a concern,” said the police, adding that they will continue to work with public transport operators to raise awareness among commuters.

Physical crimes dropped by more than 400 cases across two broad categories - housebreaking, theft and related crimes.

The police said the number of reported cases for robbery, housebreaking and snatch theft in the first half of the year was the lowest in 10 years, with just 75 cases.