Singapore’s first 3D concrete printed pedestrian bridge to be built in Jurong
The 10m-long bridge is part of efforts to use 3D concrete printing to improve construction productivity in labour-scarce Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge is set to open in 2028, cutting travel time between Jurong West and Tengah town, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Apr 6).
The bridge, which will span 10m in length and 5m in width, is designed to be used by both pedestrians and cyclists.
The pilot project is part of efforts to use 3D concrete printing to improve construction productivity in labour-scarce Singapore. It was developed in collaboration with the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing at Nanyang Technological University, engineering and consultancy firm Witteveen+Bos and construction company CES_Innovfab.
The project team worked to formulate a cementitious material compatible with 3D printing technology, develop a bridge design and fabricate a scale model to test structural strength, LTA said. Structural tests on the scale model were completed last month, and results will be assessed before construction of the full-scale bridge proceeds.
WHY 3D CONCRETE PRINTING?
3D concrete printing is a highly automated construction method in which a concrete mixture is extruded through a nozzle to form structures layer by layer, without the need for supporting moulds.
“In labour-scarce Singapore, this has the potential to save manpower and time by reducing temporary structures and manual labour required to carry out construction works,” LTA said.
The method also provides greater flexibility to create more geometries and distinctive architectural designs that would be difficult to achieve using conventional construction methods.
However, LTA noted that 3D concrete printing remains an “emerging technology” for infrastructure.
“This project is a pilot to assess its feasibility on specific applications in infrastructure implementation, and we will continue to explore its potential through further trials where appropriate, while keeping abreast of developments and opportunities.”
TESTING
Working with Witteveen+Bos, LTA designed the pedestrian bridge to comprise 10 concrete segments. The segments will be assembled and threaded with steel cables running through openings along the length of the bridge.
Anchored into concrete blocks at both ends, the cables will then be tightened in a process known as post-tensioning, compressing the segments together to form a bridge deck.
A scale model, half the width of the actual bridge at 10m by 2.5m, was tested using water-filled tanks to assess its performance against safety and strength requirements.
Responding to queries from CNA, Allan Yeo, LTA's deputy director of street design and infrastructure technology, said that the load capacity of the pedestrian bridge is the same as that of a typical pedestrian bridge.
Eighteen water tanks of approximately one metric tonne each were used to test the scale model, he added.
“Testing of the scale model has been completed, and data collected from the sensors will now be analysed to validate theoretical design calculations and to ensure structural integrity,” LTA said.
“If results are favourable, we will proceed to construct the full-size bridge, which will undergo similar assessments before opening,” the authority added.