Singapore's MRT network: How has it evolved and what will it look like by 2030?

SINGAPORE: From a mere five stations in 1987 to eight lines by 2030, Singapore’s rail network will eventually make travel times shorter and more convenient for most people.

Construction for the Cross Island Line began on Wednesday and Phase 1 is expected to be completed by 2030. The first phase will include 12 stations, but will eventually expand to at least 30. Once fully operational, the line will make it so that eight in 10 households are within a 10-minute walk of a train station, Transport Minister S Iswaran said.

CNA looks at how Singapore’s MRT network has evolved through the years.

NORTH-SOUTH LINE

The North-South Line (NSL) was Singapore’s first, opening in 1987 with only five stations connecting Yio Chu Kang to Toa Payoh.

Today, it spans 45km and has 27 stations to serve commuters travelling between Jurong East to Marina South Pier. It also includes eight interchanges, allowing travellers to transfer to the East-West Line, the Circle Line, the Downtown Line, the North East Line and the Bukit Panjang LRT.

In recent years, additional stations were added to further serve commuters: Marina South Pier in 2014 and Canberra – located between the existing Yishun and Sembawang stations – in 2019.

It may be Singapore’s oldest train line, but it remains an integral part of the country’s rail system and is currently undergoing upgrading works to ensure that it keeps up with travel demands.

Since the renewal works started in 2012, three out of the line’s six core systems have been replaced: The signalling system, sleepers and third rail. Track circuit replacements are also about 93 per cent complete.

The bustling Jurong East MRT station was also retrofitted with two new platforms in 2012, allowing two trains to enter and depart the station at the same time.

Most of the core system replacements are expected to be completed by this year, according to Mr Iswaran.