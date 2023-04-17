Singapore's NODX falls 8.3% in sixth straight month of decline

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) contracted for a sixth consecutive month in March, falling 8.3 per cent, with both electronics and non-electronics seeing a decline.

The drop marked a slowdown from a 15.8 per cent contraction in February and 25 per cent in January.

According to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Monday (Apr 17), electronic product exports fell by 22.3 per cent in March, easing slightly from 26.5 per cent the previous month.

Integrated circuits (ICs), disk media products and parts of personal computers contributed the most to the decline, falling by 28.6 per cent, 41.5 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

Non-electronic exports meanwhile dipped 4.7 per cent following the 12.4 per cent contraction in February.

The biggest declines were in non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and food preparations - by 39.1 per cent, 23.1 per cent and 24.2 per cent respectively.