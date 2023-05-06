Singapore's President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate King Charles on coronation

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (May 6) congratulated Britain's King Charles on his coronation, while highlighting the bond and partnership between the countries.

Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday, in a religious confirmation of his accession after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September last year.

In a congratulatory letter, Mr Lee described Charles as having served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with "utmost devotion and distinction" throughout his time as Prince of Wales and since his accession to the throne.

"In these uncertain and volatile times, the institution of the monarchy has remained a symbol of stability and security," said Mr Lee.

He called the UK an important partner for Singapore, noting bilateral cooperation and collaboration across defence, research, education and climate change.