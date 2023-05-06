Singapore's President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate King Charles on coronation
President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted Singapore's "deep historical bond" and important partnership with the UK.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (May 6) congratulated Britain's King Charles on his coronation, while highlighting the bond and partnership between the countries.
Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday, in a religious confirmation of his accession after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September last year.
In a congratulatory letter, Mr Lee described Charles as having served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with "utmost devotion and distinction" throughout his time as Prince of Wales and since his accession to the throne.
"In these uncertain and volatile times, the institution of the monarchy has remained a symbol of stability and security," said Mr Lee.
He called the UK an important partner for Singapore, noting bilateral cooperation and collaboration across defence, research, education and climate change.
Mr Lee said he was confident that relations between Singapore and UK would reach "even greater heights" under Charles' reign.
Madam Halimah also said she was certain that under Charles' leadership, the UK would continue to deepen longstanding cooperation with Singapore.
The two countries share a "deep historical bond" spanning two centuries and underpinned by frequent high-level changes, robust economic links and close people-to-people ties, she wrote in a separate letter.
Charles himself made official visits to Singapore in 1979 and 2017, Mdm Halimah noted.
"Our countries also share a common interest in upholding a rules-based international order and respect for international institutions," she said, adding that she hoped to welcome Charles to Singapore soon.
Mdm Halimah attended Charles' coronation in London as part of a visit from Thursday to Sunday.
She also attended a reception for overseas guests hosted by Charles, an event for Commonwealth leaders hosted by Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland and an event for small islands and developing states hosted by the UK government, said Singapore's foreign affairs ministry (MFA) in a press statement on Saturday.
"During President Halimah’s interactions with UK personalities at the events, they spoke about the deep historical bond and collaborations over a wide range of sectors shared by the two countries," said the ministry.
"Recent milestones, such as the entry into force of the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement and signing of the memorandum of understanding on the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework, are testament to the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship."
While in London, Mdm Halimah also met with Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong and Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere; where she took stock of bilateral relations and discussed global and regional developments, said MFA.
Mdm Halimah will attend a reception hosted for overseas Singaporeans in the UK before returning to Singapore on Sunday.