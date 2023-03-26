Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to make first official visit to China since pandemic

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making a six-day official visit to China and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 26) that at the invitation of China's new premier Li Qiang, Mr Lee will also visit Guangdong and Hainan provinces during his trip from Mar 27 to Apr 1.

This is Mr Lee's first visit to China in around four years, and his first since the COVID-19 pandemic. He met Mr Xi in November last year in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

In an interview with China Central Television broadcast on Friday, Mr Lee described relations between Singapore and China as "very good".

He also said China's rise needed to be met with give and take from all sides, in recognition that the superpower now has a bigger role and voice on the global stage.