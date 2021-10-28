Digital ICs to be accepted for identity verification at all government agencies

SINGAPORE: All Government agencies will accept the digital identity card (IC) on the Singpass app from Monday (Nov 1) as an alternative means of proof.

This means people will no longer need to bring their physical identity card when making transactions at government counters, polyclinics and public libraries, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said on Thursday.

However, some exceptions apply, such as when the legislation requires a physical identity document such as for marriage registrations and hotel check-ins.

Physical identification cards will also be required for investigations under the Criminal Procedure Code and/or the National Registration Act. The physical IC also needs to be surrendered for National Service enlistment or when joining the Singapore Armed Forces.