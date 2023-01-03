Singpass service resumes after going down following launch of latest CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Singpass service has resumed after going down for many users on Tuesday (Jan 3) following the launch of the latest tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

Many users said early Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to log in to Singpass to claim the CDC vouchers.

GovTech noted in a tweet at about 2.50pm that some users may have encountered an error message when accessing digital services with Singpass.

"We are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will provide an update when the service has resumed. Thank you," GovTech said.

An error message on the CDC vouchers website read: "Singpass is temporarily unavailable. If you are unable to claim your vouchers, please try again later."

A message from GovTech posted on the Central Provident Fund Board's (CPF Board) said some users may experience difficulties accessing digital services with Singpass.

The messages were removed at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

GovTech posted on its social media accounts at about 4pm that Singpass service has resumed.

"We are monitoring it closely. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it wrote.