SingPost 'confident' of legal position after former CEO, CFO say they will contest sacking

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post on Tuesday (Dec 24) said it was confident of its legal position after two former senior executives said they would contest their sacking and called their firing unfair.

The company on Saturday terminated the employment of its group chief executive officer Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and chief executive of the company’s international business unit Li Yu.

This came after a probe into a whistleblower’s report had found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

Mr Phang and Mr Yik said in a statement on Monday that they would "vigorously contest" their firing.

"We disagree with and are disappointed at the decision of the board to terminate us from our roles at the company after years of dedicated and committed service. It is our position that the termination is without merits, and was also procedurally unfair," they added.

In response to CNA queries about this matter, a SingPost spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We are confident of our legal position and will address this at the appropriate time and forum if necessary.

"In light of possible litigation, we are unable to provide any further comment on this issue.”

When asked if Mr Phang and Mr Yik had started legal proceedings against the company, the spokesperson repeated that the company was unable to comment further "in light of possible litigation".

SingPost said the first whistleblowing report was received in January this year, with investigations taking place thereafter.

The report alleged that there were manual entries of certain delivery status codes by SingPost's international business unit. These were for international transhipment parcels which the company had agreed to deliver under an agreement with one of its largest customers.

Findings from the investigations by the group internal audit were made known as early as March and April.

An external law firm and forensics service provider were subsequently engaged to conduct further investigations, which concluded sometime in August.

