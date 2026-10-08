SingPost introduces digital stamps in six-month trial

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) said on Thursday (Oct 8) that it is trialling the use of digital stamps for domestic mail over six months, offering a new way to send mail.

The digital stamps, which SingPost said are the first of their kind in Asia, offer customers "another convenient way to pay for postage".

To use a digital stamp, a customer first purchases one through the SingPost app. Each stamp comes with a unique code.

The customer then writes the stamp's code in the upper right corner of their envelope with a dark blue or black pen before mailing it. No physical stamps or labels are required.

Digital stamps can only be used for basic domestic mail, which includes letters, postcards and printed paper items in an envelope.