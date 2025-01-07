SingPost saga a matter of corporate governance, no impact on domestic postal services: MDDI
The Infocomm Media Development Authority is satisfied that the incident was confined to international transshipment parcel delivery overseas.
SINGAPORE: The government on Tuesday (Jan 7) said that domestic postal services by Singapore Post were not affected in the recent incidents that led to the firing of three top executives in December.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has assessed and is satisfied that the incident was confined to international transshipment parcel delivery overseas and did not affect regulated domestic postal services, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said on Tuesday (Jan 7) in response to parliamentary questions.
"This is a matter of corporate governance, which the SingPost board is dealing with," he said.
In December, SingPost dismissed its group chief executive officer Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and head of its international business unit Li Yu for mishandling whistleblowing reports related to the alleged falsification of e-commerce shipment data.
The three former executives have said they would contest their sackings.
Mr Tan said SingPost's board has assured the government that postal service operations are not affected.
"Nonetheless, IMDA will continue to keep a close watch to uphold the public’s interests," he said.
"As the public postal licensee, we expect SingPost to meet its obligations for its regulated postal businesses. These include ensuring that domestic letter delivery meets IMDA’s quality of service standards."
He added that the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) is concerned about the findings of the whistleblowing incident and the subsequent dismissals.
The ministry is monitoring the situation closely to ensure that domestic services remain unaffected, especially in this period when a new group CEO has yet to be appointed.
"We are working very closely with the CEO of the SingPost domestic business unit to ensure that business continuity remains, staff morale remains, and that they deliver their obligations under the licensing regulations," said Mr Tan.
In Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 7), Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How answered questions raised by MPs on the whistleblowing report received by Singapore Post relating to its international e-commerce logistics parcels business. He said that the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) “had assessed and was satisfied that the incident was confined to international transhipment parcel delivery overseas” and did not affect regulated domestic postal services. He also said that the issue is “a matter of corporate governance” which SingPost’s board is dealing with. Mr Tan said that while the whistleblowing report did not affect regulated domestic postal services, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information was concerned about the simultaneous dismissals of senior executives in a firm providing essential postal services, and that IMDA had issued SingPost an advisory to uphold proper corporate governance and processes given its Public Postal Licensee status.
Mr Tan also assured MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) that postal services for legal notices and court orders were not affected.
The ongoing postal sector review will also not be affected by this incident, said Mr Tan in response to questions from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang).
He said the structural factors that the postal service industry is facing have not changed.
"We are still looking at how we can ensure that the postal services remain sustainable, accessible and also cost-effective for all Singaporeans to meet our needs," he said.
In 2023, Mr Tan said the government would work with SingPost on a "fundamental" review of the future of Singapore's postal service, given changes in the delivery ecosystem such as the rise of logistics and e-commerce players.
At the time, he also said IMDA would work with SingPost to review its costs and operations.