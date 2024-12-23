Sacked SingPost executives say their firing is 'without merits'

SINGAPORE: Two of the three Singapore Post (SingPost) senior executives who were sacked after a probe into a whistleblower's report have said that their termination was unfair and without merits.

In a statement sent to the media early on Monday (Dec 23), former group chief executive Vincent Phang and former group chief financial officer Vincent Yik said: "We disagree with and are disappointed at the decision of the board to terminate us from our roles at the company after years of dedicated and committed service. It is our position that the termination is without merits, and was also procedurally unfair."

They will "vigorously contest" their firing, "both on merits and on the grounds of procedural unfairness", they said.

The probe into the whistleblower's report had found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

However, Mr Phang and Mr Yik said that they had acted in accordance with the company's guidelines on such reports.

According to company policy, they said, an independent group internal audit (GIA) investigates all whistleblowing cases and they had "dutifully presented the case to GIA to investigate, providing it with the required space and latitude to conduct its investigation".

"The board has stated that we had failed to consider material facts in the case. The facts unfolded over time and the causative correlation and impact was not established immediately. We had responded to questions based on facts that were presented to us at the time while respecting the independent investigation that was ongoing. We acted immediately once the correlation and impact had been established," they said.

"We categorically reject any suggestion that we were grossly negligent, had behaved inappropriately or had sought to misrepresent facts at any point," they added.

"We have at all times during our tenure at SingPost acted in the best interests of the company and held ourselves to the highest standards of leadership and management, and will seek recourse against any allegations to the contrary."

Investors reacted negatively to the news of the terminations on Monday, with SingPost's share price falling by over 8 per cent to open trading at 51 cents, down sharply from Friday's close of 56 cents.