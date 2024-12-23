FAQ: Why did SingPost fire three of its senior executives?

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post fired three top executives after a probe into a whistleblower’s report found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

Investors reacted negatively to the news on Monday (Dec 23), with SingPost's share price falling by more than 8 per cent to open trading at 51 cents, down sharply from Friday's close of 56 cents.

What led to SingPost firing three top executives? Who is involved? Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT WAS THE TRIGGER?

A whistleblowing report was filed earlier this year about SingPost’s international e-commerce logistics parcel business.

In a filing on Sunday to the Singapore Exchange (SGX), where SingPost is listed, the national postal service provider said it started investigations into the matter after the report was filed.

The report alleged there were manual entries of certain delivery status codes by SingPost's international business unit. These were for international transhipment parcels which the company had agreed to deliver under an agreement with one of its largest customers.

These manual entries were allegedly done without basis or supporting documentation and with the intention of avoiding contractual penalties under the agreement.

SingPost’s group internal audit, under its audit committee, launched an internal investigation after receiving the whistleblowing report.

An audit committee is typically a group of board members that look after a company's financial reporting, risk management and internal controls.

After the investigation, three unidentified managers who were directly involved in the case went through disciplinary proceedings, and they were found to have committed serious breaches of the company’s code of conduct.

They performed or approved manual "delivery failure" status codes for parcels, even though no delivery attempt had been made and without supporting documents, said SingPost.

The three managers have since been sacked and a police report was made against them, it added.

WHAT LED TO TOP EXECUTIVES BEING FIRED?

A whistleblowing report on the same issue was also sent to the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the country's postal regulator.

CNA has asked IMDA for more information about its investigation into the whistleblowing report.

External professional advisers were also engaged to review and assess the matter independently of SingPost management.

This is because its audit committee had “no assurance” on management’s representations and handling of the internal investigations. An external law firm was engaged to review management’s conduct, said SingPost.

After the independent review, SingPost’s three senior executives were found to be “grossly negligent” in their handling of the internal investigations into the whistleblowing report and the renewal of the related agreement.

They also "omitted to consider material facts that compromised their decision-making and/or failed to perform their duties responsibly and reliably", SingPost said in the SGX filing.

In their handling of the whistleblowing report, the three executives “accorded undue weight” to the misrepresentations by some employees in the international business unit operations.

They did so without any independent substantiation or evidence, and in turn made various serious misrepresentations to the audit committee.

The three top executives were found to have failed to exercise due diligence and breached their duties to the company.

SingPost said its board lost confidence and trust in the judgment of the three executives and their ability to perform their duties, given the seriousness of these lapses.

Disciplinary proceedings against the three concluded at the close of business on Friday, and their employment was terminated with immediate effect on Saturday.