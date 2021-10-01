SingPost to implement cashless payment for GST, duties on overseas items from November

SINGAPORE: People who receive taxable items from overseas via the postal service or Speedpost can soon make their payment through cashless means, said Singapore Post (SingPost) on Friday (Oct 1).

From Nov 1, recipients of items sent from overseas will be required to pay all duties or Goods and Services Tax (GST), or both, via the SingPost mobile app, SAM kiosks, or at any post offices before delivery is made.

SingPost said it will stop collecting cash payment, also from Nov 1, for such items at the time of delivery by the postman, Speedpost parcel ambassador or appointed courier.

This is "part of its on-going efforts to improve customer experience", said SingPost.

GIRO settlement for registered corporate customers remains unchanged, it added.

All goods such as new or used articles, online purchases and gifts imported by post are subject to payment of GST and/or duty, according to current customs regulations.

GST relief is granted on goods imported by post, excluding alcohol and tobacco, with a total cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value not exceeding S$400.

Goods with CIF exceeding S$400 will have GST and/or duty levied for the entire value of the goods.

Dutiable items such as alcohol and tobacco are subject to payment of GST and duty on the full value of the items, as well as any additional requirements as stipulated by Singapore Customs for the import of such items.