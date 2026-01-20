Logo
SingPost launches horse-themed stamps, special collector’s sheet for Chinese New Year
SingPost launches horse-themed stamps, special collector’s sheet for Chinese New Year

The collection will go on sale from Friday.

Horse-themed stamps to mark Chinese New Year launched by SingPost on Jan 20, 2026. (Image: Singapore Post)

20 Jan 2026 12:40PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2026 12:48PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) unveiled a new set of stamps and a special collector’s sheet on Tuesday (Jan 20) to welcome the Year of the Horse. 

The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The horse is the seventh animal in the Chinese Zodiac. 

The horse-themed stamps and products will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and on SingPost’s website. 

The stamp sets feature two graphical illustrations of the “adventurous” horse and come in two denominations - First Local (S$0.62) and S$2.

Year of the Horse stamps from SingPost. (Image: SingPost)

Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with the complete set of stamps and cancelled with a special Zodiac Horse postmark will be sold at S$4.85.

Pre-cancelled first day covers will be available for S$4.85. (Image: SingPost)
The presentation pack will be available for S$5.35. (Image: SingPost)

The presentation pack containing both stamps is priced at S$5.35.

A special collector’s sheet that highlights traits of those born in the Horse years and includes a set of eight red packets will also be available at S$19.15. 

A Zodiac MyStamp Folder with spring decorative MyStamp sheet featuring the horse’s attributes will also be available in SingPost’s MyStamp sheet for S$22.20. 

A special collector's sheet will be available for S$19.15. (Image: SingPost)
A Zodiac MyStamp Folder with spring decorative MyStamp sheet will be available for S$22.20. (Image: SingPost)

Source: CNA/co(rj)

