SingPost launches horse-themed stamps, special collector’s sheet for Chinese New Year
The collection will go on sale from Friday.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) unveiled a new set of stamps and a special collector’s sheet on Tuesday (Jan 20) to welcome the Year of the Horse.
The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The horse is the seventh animal in the Chinese Zodiac.
The horse-themed stamps and products will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and on SingPost’s website.
The stamp sets feature two graphical illustrations of the “adventurous” horse and come in two denominations - First Local (S$0.62) and S$2.
Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with the complete set of stamps and cancelled with a special Zodiac Horse postmark will be sold at S$4.85.
The presentation pack containing both stamps is priced at S$5.35.
A special collector’s sheet that highlights traits of those born in the Horse years and includes a set of eight red packets will also be available at S$19.15.
A Zodiac MyStamp Folder with spring decorative MyStamp sheet featuring the horse’s attributes will also be available in SingPost’s MyStamp sheet for S$22.20.