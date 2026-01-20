SingPost launches horse-themed stamps, special collector’s sheet for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) unveiled a new set of stamps and a special collector’s sheet on Tuesday (Jan 20) to welcome the Year of the Horse.

The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The horse is the seventh animal in the Chinese Zodiac.

The horse-themed stamps and products will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and on SingPost’s website.

The stamp sets feature two graphical illustrations of the “adventurous” horse and come in two denominations - First Local (S$0.62) and S$2.