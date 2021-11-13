Stamp celebrating Singapore women to go on sale on Monday

SINGAPORE: A commemorative stamp celebrating Singapore women will be available for purchase from Monday (Nov 13).

The stamp is a collaboration between Singapore Post and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), as part of the ministry's efforts to commemorate the "Year of Celebrating SG Women", said SingPost and MSF in a joint media release on Saturday.

The stamp is jointly designed by Ms Casey Ng, an artist with special needs from Singapore Fashion Runway, and Ms Agnes Tan, a stamp designer.

"(The) Celebrating SG Women stamp design is inspired by the Celebrating SG Women logo and features words, such as courage and resilience, used to describe positive attributes of women in Singapore, their achievements and support their continued progress," said SingPost and MSF.

The logo features three silhouettes to form the image of Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. It represents the "past, present and future SG Women, as they progress through the times as an integral part of Singapore's collective social advancement".

The colours represent the diversity across generations and all walks of life.