SingPost appoints industry veteran to newly created group chief operating officer role

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post on Thursday (Jan 2) named Ms Neo Su Yin as its new group chief operating officer (COO).

In the newly created role, effective from Thursday, Ms Neo will oversee the company's Singapore business unit, the international business unit and property, the national postal service provider said in a media release on Thursday.

She will also take guidance from SingPost board chairman Simon Israel amid "transitional management arrangements".

"The position of the group COO is a pivotal role to translate transformation into tangible results, ensuring high quality execution, while fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement," said SingPost, adding that Ms Neo will support the board in a review of the international business unit.

Ms Neo joined SingPost in April 2019 as the vice president of customer experience before being appointed as Singapore CEO in November 2021.

She held the position until May 2024 before joining air and travel services provider dnata as managing director for Singapore, where she was responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport.

"During her previous tenure at SingPost, Su Yin played a key role in a period of significant transformation for the Singapore postal system, contributing to enhancements across key operational areas, including last-mile delivery, digital transformation and postal operations optimisation," said SingPost.