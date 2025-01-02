SingPost appoints industry veteran to newly created group chief operating officer role

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post on Thursday (Jan 2) named Ms Neo Su Yin as its new group chief operating officer (COO).
In the newly created role, effective from Thursday, Ms Neo will oversee the company's Singapore business unit, the international business unit and property, the national postal service provider said in a media release on Thursday.
She will also take guidance from SingPost board chairman Simon Israel amid "transitional management arrangements".
"The position of the group COO is a pivotal role to translate transformation into tangible results, ensuring high quality execution, while fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement," said SingPost, adding that Ms Neo will support the board in a review of the international business unit.
Ms Neo joined SingPost in April 2019 as the vice president of customer experience before being appointed as Singapore CEO in November 2021.
She held the position until May 2024 before joining air and travel services provider dnata as managing director for Singapore, where she was responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport.
"During her previous tenure at SingPost, Su Yin played a key role in a period of significant transformation for the Singapore postal system, contributing to enhancements across key operational areas, including last-mile delivery, digital transformation and postal operations optimisation," said SingPost.
Ms Neo was the general manager at Changi Airport Group (CAG), overseeing ground operations and customer experience within its terminals, before joining SingPost.
She also previously held several leadership roles during her 17-year stint with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), including commanding officer of a warship.
"I am honoured to return to SingPost at this juncture, and appreciate the trust the board has placed in me," said Ms Neo, who has over 20 years of experience in operations and customer experience.
"In my previous tenure, I had the privilege of spearheading the transformation strategy for the future of post and driving improvements in key areas."
She added she was committed to working with SingPost's leadership team to drive business excellence and foster a stronger culture of accountability.
Ms Neo's appointment comes after SingPost sacked three of its senior executives in December last year over their conduct during internal investigations into a whistleblower's report.
As part of disciplinary proceedings, SingPost terminated the employment of its group CEO Mr Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer (CFO) Mr Vincent Yik and chief executive of the company’s international business unit Mr Li Yu.
All three executives said they would contest the company's decision to terminate their employment, and have argued that their sackings were "without merits" and the process leading to it was unfair.
In a Singapore Exchange filing on Dec 29, Mr Israel said the company's decision to fire them was a "carefully considered" decision by the board.