Residents can post mail from all HDB, condo letterboxes by Sep 30; no plans to remove postboxes: SingPost

SINGAPORE: Instead of a post office or a postbox, residents will soon be able to post letters and small packets directly from their residential blocks, after Singapore Post (SingPost) said on Tuesday (Jun 9) that it will expand a trial of the service islandwide.

The SingPost@MyBlock scheme, which allows residents to deposit mail into a designated slot within their block's "letterbox nest" for collection by postmen, will be implemented in all Housing and Development Board estates and condominiums in three phases starting from Jul 31. The rollout is set to complete by Sep 30.

Under the initiative, residents can post envelopes, postcards and small packets, including SmartPac items and mail bearing prepaid labels, as long as they fit through the slot. Items deposited before 10am will be delivered on the next working day.

SingPost vice president of operations Goh Chee Hiong said the rollout will bring the total number of letterbox nests in the postal network to more than 20,000.