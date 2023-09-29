SingPost, NLB launch new stamps featuring historical images of the Singapore River

SINGAPORE: A new set of stamps highlighting the history and significance of the Singapore River was unveiled on Friday (Sep 29) by Singapore Post (SingPost) and the National Library Board (NLB).

The Early Singapore River Settlement stamps – with face values of S$0.80 (US$0.59), S$0.90, S$1.15 and S$1.50 – feature 19th-century images of the river gleaned from the National Library's rare materials collection.

"The National Library Board and Singapore Post Limited have collaborated to produce a set of stamps that highlight the Singapore River as the cradle of the nation's economic development and urban transformation in the early 19th century," NLB said in a media release.

"The Singapore River occupies an important place in the history of Singapore with visual records often depicting it as the focal point of commercial activity and urban development.

"These prints shown on the stamps have been specially selected from the rare materials collections found in the National Library."

NLB said that the stamps represent its ongoing collaboration with partners to bring more Singapore stories to the public as part of its Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025, or LAB25, initiative.