150 cards a year: Letter writers, charities lament postage rate hike but have no plans to stop

SINGAPORE: Snail mail might seem like a thing of the past but for 28-year-old Sean, it’s a hobby he’s had for more than a decade.

The communications executive, who only wanted to be known by his first name, sends at least 150 cards a year, including seasonal cards for Christmas and Chinese New Year as well as special occasions like birthdays and Teachers’ Day.

But he now has to fork out an extra 20 cents to mail out each of his cards.

Postage for standard regular mail increased from 31 cents to 51 cents on Oct 9, after the Singapore Post (SingPost) cited rising costs and declining mail volume.

The last significant increase was in 2014 from 22 cents to 30 cents. On Jan 1 this year, it was raised by 1 cent.

Sean told CNA he was shocked by the latest hike. “I didn’t expect it because normally the price increase comes after a while – not less than a year after that.”

He added that the 20-cent rise was a “huge jump” compared to the 8-cent increase nine years ago.