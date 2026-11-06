SingPost's first-half net profit rises 183.7% to S$55.9 million on HDB shophouse sale and leaseback

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post's (SingPost) net profit for the first half of its financial year rose by 183.7 per cent year-on-year to S$55.9 million (US$43.7 million), the national postal company said on Friday (Nov 6).

The increase was largely driven by one-off exceptional gains from the sale and leaseback of 10 Housing and Development Board (HDB) post office shophouses, SingPost said in its results announcement for the six months ended Sep 30.

Revenue fell 1.3 per cent to S$185.9 million year-on-year, largely due to lower international revenues.

Although cross-border parcel volume rose 9.1 per cent, SingPost said overall international logistics revenue fell 28.6 per cent due to structural declines in cross-border letter mail.

Meanwhile, domestic postage adjustments and a 23.8 per cent rise in domestic parcel deliveries partially offset the impact of lower letter mail volumes.

Excluding exceptional items, SingPost's underlying net profit rose by 107.5 per cent year-on-year to S$11.5 million.

"This was underpinned by operational optimisation, better performance in domestic parcel delivery and the Post Office Network, in spite of the structural decline in letter mail," said the company, adding that a tax provision write-back also added to its underlying net profit.

"Our results reflect green shoots in the execution of our strategy. However, the operating environment continues to be challenging," said SingPost chief executive officer Mark Chong.

"Amid structural letter mail declines and cross-border headwinds, maintaining operational discipline is key."