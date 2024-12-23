SingPost sackings: 'Unprecedented' for a Singapore firm to fire 3 top executives, shows severity of issue, say experts

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post's termination of its three top executives is a case rarely seen in Singapore’s corporate governance scene, experts said.

Singapore's main postal service provider said it sacked group chief executive officer Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and chief executive of the company’s international business unit Li Yu on Saturday (Dec 21) after concluding disciplinary proceedings into their conduct.

The move comes after a whistleblowing report was filed earlier this year about the group's non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcel business. Three other managers who were directly involved in this matter – but not identified by SingPost – were fired.

Mr Phang, Mr Yik and Mr Li were separately found to have been "grossly negligent" in their handling of this matter.

Having a company sack three of its key executives at a go is "unprecedented", said Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"Companies don't usually openly terminate their most senior management, unless there is some management issue or conflict," said Prof Loh, who is from NUS Business School's Centre for Governance and Sustainability.

Prof Loh pointed out that some local businesses, such as Dasin Retail Trust, had recently terminated its top leaders, but that these were more related to disagreements.

"Usually when the board (of directors) has some issue with management, they usually opt for softer options. For example, they will let them resign or have some public statement that they’ve left company to seek other opportunities,” he said.

CitadelCorp principal consultant Victor Lai said it was "very rare that three senior executives are terminated from their roles concurrently" in Singapore’s corporate governance environment.

"This case involving SingPost will likely become a reference case for Singapore’s corporate governance landscape," said Mr Lai, whose firm provides corporate and advisory services.

Like Mr Lai, Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Associate Professor of Accounting Kelvin Law said he has not seen similar cases in Singapore.

He compared the case to a company in the US healthcare sector that sacked its CEO, CFO and chief legal officer.

"What makes this situation unique is the simultaneous departure of leaders from both group-level management and a key business unit," Assoc Prof Law said.