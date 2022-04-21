Logo
New stamps issued to commemorate Singapore’s key cultural festivals
New stamps launched by Singapore Post to commemorate Singapore's key cultural festivals. (Image: SingPost)

Kurt Ganapathy
Kurt Ganapathy
21 Apr 2022 07:16PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 07:16PM)
SINGAPORE: A commemorative set of four stamps depicting the key cultural festivals celebrated in Singapore will be launched by Singapore Post on Friday (Apr 22).

The festivals featured are Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and the New Year.

The stamps capture the “essence of the celebration of new starts among the different cultures in Singapore”, SingPost said on its website.

“The rituals may vary, but there are also customs that bind us together. That in itself is something to celebrate.”

The stamps feature illustrations by Ms Lim An-Ling, the designer of the 2019 Singapore Bicentennial stamps and the current Zodiac stamp series.

The stamps have a value of S$0.30 (1st Local) each, with a set of four priced at S$1.20.

Self-adhesive stamp booklets (S$3), pre-cancelled First Day Covers (S$2.55) and presentation packs (S$3.60) will also be available.

They can be purchased at all post offices and philatelic stores, as well as from SingPost’s online store.

Source: CNA/kg(zl)

