Third senior executive fired by SingPost to contest sacking, calls decision 'without merit'

SINGAPORE: The third senior executive who was sacked by Singapore Post this month after a probe into a whistleblower’s report said that he will contest the firing.

In a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday (Dec 24), Mr Li Yu, the former chief executive of the company’s international business unit, said he was "left with no option but to take affirmative steps" to contest the termination.

He also called the sacking unfair, saying it was without merit.

SingPost on Saturday terminated the employment of Mr Li, along with group chief executive officer Vincent Phang and group chief financial officer Vincent Yik.

This came after an investigation into a whistleblower’s report found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

"I will also seek to enforce my legal rights and vindicate my personal reputation. Suffice to state for present purposes, I disagree with the alleged reasons given and will robustly defend my position in the proper forum," said Mr Li.

"With regards to the whistleblowing reports mentioned ... I wish to state briefly and categorically that I reject any and all statements that I was in breach of and/or was grossly negligent in my duties and/or that I failed to act or perform my duties responsibly and reliably."

He said that he was very clear that he has duly and fully performed his duties in compliance with his obligations and all of the company's policies and directions.

"I am very disappointed by the company's decision and aggrieved that the company has thought it fit to levy such allegations against me, which were wholly unnecessary," he said.

"As the company has escalated the matter despite my desire to resolve matters amicably, I am left with no option but to take affirmative steps to contest the termination of my employment and the alleged reasons, as well as the alleged disciplinary proceedings, which were neither due nor fair," he added.

