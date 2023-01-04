SingPost unveils rabbit-themed stamps for Chinese New Year
SingPost is also offering discounted postage rates for greeting cards during the festive season.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Wednesday (Jan 4) unveiled a set of stamps to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.
The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese Zodiac.
Designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-Ling, the stamps will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and philatelic counters, as well on SingPost's website.
Ms Lim has been designing stamps for SingPost since 2013.
The stamps come in two denominations: First local (S$0.31) and S$1.50.
Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with both stamps and cancelled with a special Year of the Rabbit postmark will be available for S$3.25. Presentation packs containing the two stamps, meanwhile, will be priced at S$4.30.
A special collector's sheet with a commemorative S$10 stamp that comes with a set of eight red packets will also be available for sale at S$18.95 each. It was created by designer Andy Koh, who has been involved with stamp issues since 2000.
Other items on offer include a diagonal decorative stamp encased in a gold-edged frame, postcards and MyStamp sheets.
Postage labels bought at selected SAM kiosks at the General Post Office and Suntec Post Office will also feature a limited-run rabbit-themed Chinese New Year design from Friday.
FESTIVE RATES
During the festive period, SingPost will be offering discounted postage rates for people sending greeting cards within Singapore and overseas.
The rates will apply for all stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Jan 2 and Jan 23.
The Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan 22.