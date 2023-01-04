SingPost unveils rabbit-themed stamps for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Wednesday (Jan 4) unveiled a set of stamps to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese Zodiac.

Designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-Ling, the stamps will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and philatelic counters, as well on SingPost's website.

Ms Lim has been designing stamps for SingPost since 2013.