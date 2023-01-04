Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SingPost unveils rabbit-themed stamps for Chinese New Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SingPost unveils rabbit-themed stamps for Chinese New Year

SingPost is also offering discounted postage rates for greeting cards during the festive season.

SingPost unveils rabbit-themed stamps for Chinese New Year

The stamps come in two denominations: First local (S$0.31) and S$1.50. (Image: Singapore Post)

Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
04 Jan 2023 02:58PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 02:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Wednesday (Jan 4) unveiled a set of stamps to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. 

The new stamps are part of a 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese Zodiac. 

Designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-Ling, the stamps will be available from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and philatelic counters, as well on SingPost's website.

Ms Lim has been designing stamps for SingPost since 2013.

Pre-cancelled first day covers will be available for S$3.25. (Image: Singapore Post)

The stamps come in two denominations: First local (S$0.31) and S$1.50.

Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with both stamps and cancelled with a special Year of the Rabbit postmark will be available for S$3.25. Presentation packs containing the two stamps, meanwhile, will be priced at S$4.30.

A special collector's sheet with a commemorative S$10 stamp that comes with a set of eight red packets will also be available for sale at S$18.95 each. It was created by designer Andy Koh, who has been involved with stamp issues since 2000.

Other items on offer include a diagonal decorative stamp encased in a gold-edged frame, postcards and MyStamp sheets.

Postage labels bought at selected SAM kiosks at the General Post Office and Suntec Post Office will also feature a limited-run rabbit-themed Chinese New Year design from Friday.

Special collector's sheets will be priced at S$18.95. (Image: Singapore Post)

FESTIVE RATES 

During the festive period, SingPost will be offering discounted postage rates for people sending greeting cards within Singapore and overseas.

The rates will apply for all stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Jan 2 and Jan 23.

The Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan 22.

Festive postage rates offered by Singapore Post (SingPost) from Jan 2 to Jan 23, 2023. (Table: SingPost)

Also read:

Source: CNA/vl(kg)

Related Topics

Chinese New Year SingPost stamps

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.