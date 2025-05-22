SingTel's annual underlying profit rises 9% to S$2.47b, announces share buyback

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) reported a 9 per cent rise in full-year underlying net profit on Thursday (May 22), boosted by strong performances from unit Optus and regional associates Airtel and AIS, while announcing a new S$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) share buyback.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm said its underlying net profit for the year ended Mar 31 was S$2.47 billion, up from S$2.26 billion a year earlier, but slightly below the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of S$2.56 billion.

SingTel's Australian unit Optus reported a 5.7 per cent growth in full-year earnings due to improved core mobile performance.

Post-tax contributions from the company's associates grew 13 per cent, mainly driven by India's Bharti Airtel, which nearly doubled its quarterly profit on higher tariffs and subscriber growth.

The company declared a final dividend of 10 Singapore cents per share, higher than 9.8 cents apiece declared last year